Jeannie Mai reveals postpartum body, details difficult recovery

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has been very candid and transparent with her fans about the joys and challenges of pregnancy, and she is keeping that same energy as she transitions to the postpartum chapter of her life.

The co-host of “The Real” daytime talk show admits that, while she is grateful and in a state of bliss with her newborn child, she’s struggling with the many aftereffects of childbirth.

Mai Jenkins, 43, reveals she’s been rocking disposable briefs, has the same shape that she had while she was carrying her child, and has difficulty sitting, walking and even holding her infant, Monaco Mai Jenkins.

“While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life — nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING,” Mai penned to her nearly three million Instagram followers.

Mai Jenkins added: “This was me a few days postpartum and my God, I’ve been LIVING in these @fridamom briefs.”

