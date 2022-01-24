Stefan Diggs slams fan to ground for running onto the field (video)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs lowered the boom on a wayward fan who ran onto the field in the middle of the game on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

The fan interrupted the game during the Bills’ conference semifinal playoff contest against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The NFL and networks normally refuse to show fan interruptions on the field of play to prevent copycats. However, Twitter user Carl Fugate caught much of the action just as the fan was trying to run up and abscond with the football.

This evokes memories of retired Colts linebacker Mike Curtis who once had to bodyslam a fan who ran onto the field and attempted to run off with the game ball.



“I didn’t think it was a joke that I was working out there,” Curtis said of the 1971 incident, according to Yahoo.com. “A lot of the guys might think it was a joke to see a fan running out there. To me it was my job. … That broke a city ordinance, and I enforced it.”

Some on Twitter believe that if the network had aired Diggs delivering the body blow to the outlandish fan, it would actually act as a deterrent against anyone else wanting to dash onto the field.