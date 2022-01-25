Another Ray J-Kim Kardashian sex tape surfaces; what Ye West did with it

Ye West and Kim Kardashian have always had a tumultuous relationship, but things just keep getting spicier.

Back in September 2021, Wack 100 said he had an unreleased second sex tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J, but would only give it to West so he could turn it into an NFT.

During a recent interview with “Hollywood Unlocked,” West was asked about his relationship with his estranged wife, and the rapper confirmed that there was a second tape of Kardashian and Ray J.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” Ye said in the interview. “Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

West said that Kardashian was emotional when he gave her the video.

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen [sic] the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Though West and Kardashian are separated, he says his family is still his priority.

“At the end of the day, I’m Jesus gang. I’m about family, just me and my kids’ mom, we’re not together. But I’m still going to be the best dad, but when you do little nuances, I’m not trying to be like Jackie Robinson where you trying to spit on me while I’m trying to hit a home run.”