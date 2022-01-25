Antonio Brown names the NFL team he wants to play for

Despite the mercurial Antonio Brown’s antics with several NFL teams over the past three years, his street credibility and cultural cachet have nevertheless been amplified in equal proportions to his eruptions on the sidelines and in locker rooms.

Brown has also become a popular personality on the interview circuit lately. He has both praised some teammates, particularly Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, as well as lambasted teams for how he believes he’s been mistreated.

During his latest interview on the “I Am Athlete” podcast on Jan. 24, Brown was asked which quarterback he wants to play alongside next.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said of the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. “Action Jackson.”

When he was pressed to elaborate on his answer, Brown retorted tersely. “You don’t know why? What do you mean why?”

Brown then elaborated on the reason to get on the same team as the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player.

“Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers,” Brown said. “Shout-out, Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”

This would not be the first time that Brown has been linked to the Ravens. His cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, posted a photo on Instagram in 2021 showing the two working out in a Miami-area gym alongside Jackson.

The issue is whether the Ravens want to add Brown’s volatile personality to their locker room. Fans recall that Brown was suspended for three games in December 2021 for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols after procuring a fake vaccination card. Then he famously tore off his uniform and stormed off the field during the Bucs game against the New York Jets on Jan. 4, 2022.