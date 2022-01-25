Janet Jackson says brother Michael used to bully her about her weight (video)

Music fans are well aware that the late, legendary Michael Jackson and his superstar sister Janet maintained a close relationship as kids. They both went on to have era-defining careers and the two siblings have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (The Jackson 5 group was also inducted).

However, while it is normal for siblings to pick and jab at each other occasionally, Janet Jackson said that some of the King of Pop’s teasing and jokes cut at her deeply during her formative years.

The Control singer said the Thriller mastermind used to unleash brutal jokes at her expense from time to time, calling her a “pig, horse, slaughter hog” during their childhood.

Janet reveals this in her much-anticipated, four-part documentary, “Janet,” which will air on the Lifetime channel beginning on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. She said that the two would mostly laugh at the jokes, but sometimes it had detrimental effects on her psyche.

