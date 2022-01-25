Mike Hill admits some marital discord with ex-‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey

Sportscaster Mike Hill admitted the existence of some discord in his one-year marriage to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey.

During his interview with the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Hill revealed that shortly after the celebration of their wedding anniversary in West Hollywood, California, the two hit a roadblock.

“Sunday was our anniversary, and then I took Monday off and had to go back to work on Tuesday. We basically stayed in town and went to this great hotel that’s in town in West Hollywood, and we just chilled, went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company,” Hill told the podcast.

“But I’ll say because we are also very transparent … yeah we argue, and I’m going to tell you right now that Sunday was great [but] that Monday, I was like, ‘We might not make it to year two,'” he said half-jokingly. “Because it was just something that happened, I don’t go too far into our business — it was nothing malicious. It was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times, it’s just communication.”

Hill then added: “But we enjoyed each other. We quickly got over it.”

Bailey and Hill were married in October 2020. But toward the end of 2021, the couple made headlines again after becoming unwittingly embroiled in some “Real Housewives”-type drama. A woman went public with the claim that she and Hill had traded some nude photos of one another.

When TMZ caught up with Hill and Bailey, he refuted the woman’s allegations and threatened to take legal action against the woman.

“We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of,” he said. Hill also said he doesn’t know the woman but hopes she would seek psychological help.