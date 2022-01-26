 Skip to content

Gucci Mane still dissing Jeezy’s dead friend in new song (video)

By Malik Brown | Jan 26, 2022

Gucci Mane and  Jeezy have had a long-standing feud, but it seemed like things had cooled down after they took the stage in a Verzuz battle in 2020.

Apparently, Gucci Mane still had some hard feelings tucked inside.


In a new song with Lil Durk titled “Rumors,” Gucci Mane name-drops Pookie Loc, who he was accused of killing in 2005 following an alleged armed robbery attempt. Loc, who was born Henry Lee Clark III, was part of Jeezy’s crew, and people thought Loc was sent by Jeezy to kill Gucci Mane.

In the new song, Gucci raps, “D.A. dropped my murder, didn’t have evidence to prove it. I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie.”


During the Verzuz battle between the two, Gucci Mane mentioned Pookie Loc saying, “we smoking on Pookie Loc tonight,” and he and Young Jeezy exchanged words.

Gucci surrendered to authorities on the murder charge and admitted firing his weapon but claimed it was self-defense. The charges were dropped in January 2006 for insufficient evidence after a witness corroborated Gucci’s account of what happened.

 

