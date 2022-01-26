LisaRaye had identity crisis after starring in ‘The Players Club’

LisaRaye has always kept it real, and she recently told the NY Post‘s Page Six column how she felt after playing in the 1998 film The Players Club.

“I had an identity crisis after Players Club because I felt like I had to have the long hair and look like my character ‘Diamond’ in order to be recognized,” LisaRaye said.

The actress says that the sex symbol stigma followed her.

“Players Club put me on the map. It made me a bona fide sex symbol, and when you are a sex symbol people think that you’re sexy all the time, and that stigma follows you.”

Ice Cube, who wrote and directed the film, helped her with her scenes.

“He was so professional. I didn’t even see the rapper. I saw the father, the businessman, the director. He was gracious enough to set up multiple cameras, and I did the strip scene maybe twice.

“They gave me a trainer for a good six weeks so that helped me feel more confident about my body. So when it was time to do a striptease, Ice Cube was so great and was there for me as a new actress,” she said.