Nardo Wick and Lakeyah ‘excited’ to be on TIDAL’s 2022 watch list

TIDAL has released its Artists to Watch list for 2022.

The playlist was curated by the streaming platform’s editorial team and features some of the hottest emerging artists that the app expects to have a breakout year. There are watchlists for multiple genres including rock, indie, R&B, hip-hop, Latin and dancehall.

Leading the hip-hop artists list is Nardo Wick, a 20-year-old Jacksonville, Florida native. Wick enjoyed immense success in 2021 with his single, “Who Want Smoke With Me??” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and G Herbo. His song “Me or Sum” featuring Future and Lil Baby is on TIDAL’s playlist.

“I appreciate TIDAL tapping in and recognizing me as an Artist to Watch in Hip-Hop this year,” Wick told rolling out in a statement. “Been putting in a lot of work in my music, but I’m just getting started and still have a lot more work to put in. Check out my album Who is Nardo Wick? if you haven’t already.”

