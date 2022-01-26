Slim Jxmmi arrested after allegedly pulling out girlfriend’s hair; she responds

Rapper Slim Jxmmi‘s girlfriend adamantly refuted the Miami-Dade police report that accused the emcee of pulling his girlfriend’s hair out during an intense altercation.

According to the cops, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2022, Slim Jxmmi, who was born Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown in Tupelo, Mississippi, was arrested after an altercation with the mother of his child, Kee.

The police report states that he yanked out her extensions at the scalp, chased her, kicked down a door, snatched away her phone, and threw the phone outside over a balcony. She was allegedly trying to record Slim Jxmmi’s aggressiveness toward her when he took the phone away from her.

The fight was reportedly precipitated by the girlfriend confronting Jxmmi about a certain female that he was following on Twitter. Following the argument, cops said Jxmmi returned to the dwelling reeking of alcohol. When Kee reportedly tried to move their baby to another room, it allegedly set off another round, but this time it got physical.

The girlfriend vehemently denied the cop’s report and accused the officers of reckless embellishment of the facts. She dismissed the report as “cap,” an urban vernacular meaning “lying,” and reiterated that she told the cops she was not hit.