The top 10 cities with highest increase in homicide rates will surprise you

By Randy Fling | Jan 26, 2022

Photo by A.R. Shaw

With the homicide rate having spiked by an average of 37% in 50 of the biggest U.S. cities between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021, WalletHub  released its report on the Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID, along with accompanying videos and expert commentary.


In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q4 2021 as well as per capita homicides in Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020 and Q4 2019.

Cities with Highest Increase in Homicide Rates
1. Memphis, Tennessee
2. New Orleans
3. Cincinnati
4. Washington, DC
5. Norfolk, Virginia
6. Baltimore
7. Oakland, California
8. Denver
9. Albuquerque, New Mexico
10. Chicago


Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. EST on Jan. 24, 2022.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-homicide-rate/94070/

