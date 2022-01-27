Lamar Odom hoping to rekindle romance with Khloe Kardashian on new show

Lamar Odom is one of 11 famous faces announced to be heading into the abode next month on “Celebrity Big Brother” in a bid to win $250,000 and although there’s no one, in particular, he wants to avoid in the confined space, he confessed he’d love it if his ex-wife was on the show too.

“Well, I’m hoping I’ll bump into Khloe Kardashian,” Odom said. “I don’t really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn’t have a good spirit, anybody that’s not coming into the house with a good spirit.”

Sadly for Odom, Kardashian is unlikely to be joining him on the show as CBS revealed the other famous faces taking part are NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, reality TV stars Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Cynthia Bailey, “Diff’rent Strokes” actor Todd Bridges, comedian Chris Kattan, singer, songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall, Olympian Mirai Nagasu and former UFC champion Miesha Tate.

The 42-year-old star has warned his upcoming housemates that’s he’s determined to win the show.

He told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that’s why I decided to be on the show.”

“I haven’t watched a lot of the show, so I’m still learning about the show, but I’m definitely gonna win.”

“I’ve won two championships in L.A. already, so I think I deserve a third one.”

Continue reading on the next page.