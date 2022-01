In her debut book ‘Red Lip Theology: For Church Girls Who’ve Considered Tithing to the Beauty Supply Store When Sunday Morning Isn’t Enough’, Candice talks about her discovery of freedom in a progressive way. The book is a tool that allows women to think and explore the boundless possibilities they can become when they live in their faith.

