Toyota supports Detroit by donating winter boots to low-income families and providing funds to The Salvation Army

As cold frigid temperatures hit Michigan in the past weeks, Toyota Motor North America stepped in for the 11th consecutive year to support the local Detroit community through its “Walk In My Boots” community outreach project. On Saturday, January 15, 2022, over 150 family members in need from The Salvation Army (TSA) Conner Creek Corps & Community Center on Detroit eastside received new insulated winter boots and socks to help shield families from the cold.

“What better day to bring this project to support the community then on the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Curt McAllister, Midwest Public Relations Manager, Toyota Motor North America. “Dr. King once asked, ‘What are you doing for others?’ At Toyota, we believe that we can only make this world a better place by living what we value — equality, respect and inclusive treatment of all people.”

The timing of the winter boots and socks giveaway was a comfort to many as cold temperatures hit Michigan this week. Winter is the often the hardest time of year for many low-income families. When temperatures drop below freezing as they often do in Michigan, people are at severe risk for hypothermia to set in and consequences can be fatal. While some programs offer winter coat, hat and glove giveaways, a person’s feet are often left exposed as many families take the bus or walk in harsh elements. One family member said, “I am so happy. I can take off those gym shoes and wear my new boots. And, my kids don’t have to walk to school without boots.”

Toyota’s focus on supporting the Detroit community was reiterated this past summer when it jumpstarted The Salvation Army’s “Summer In the City presented by Toyota” match fundraising campaign with a $250,000 donation towards the expansion of the TSA Conner Creek Community Center. Through this campaign, funding will go toward construction of new classrooms to support additional educational opportunities, computer classes, mentoring and tutoring services; construction of a new gymnasium to provide year-round exercise and recreational programs; renovation and expansion of the current food pantry; and expansion of existing senior, student and youth programming.

Continue Reading on next page.