Why a Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen reunion will never happen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were one of the league’s best duos in the ’90s, but it’s doubtful they will ever speak to one another again.

According to Charles Oakley, their ex-teammate from the Chicago Bulls, Jordan and Pippen have no chance of rekindling their friendship.

“No, I think it’s over,” Oakley said recently on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “It wasn’t great from the get-go.”

If you’d like to know where the animosity started, look at “The Last Dance,” where Oakley said that Pippen did not like the way he was portrayed in the documentary.

“I think he feels like they didn’t present him more in ‘The Last Dance,’ ” Oakley said. “I think they did Dennis Rodman more than Scottie and Steve Kerr.”

Pippen was portrayed as the bad guy in parts of the film, especially when he did not want to go in the game after a play wasn’t called for him, and opting not to get surgery because he didn’t want to rehab during the summer.

“And he felt like Jordan wouldn’t have six rings if it wasn’t for him,” Oakley said about Pippen.

Even with Pippen continuing to take shots at Jordan, Oakley doesn’t think Jordan will respond. “He’s going to keep doing what he’s doing. Play golf, fish, relax and smoke cigars,” Oakley said.