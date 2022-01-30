2019 Miss USA makes cryptic post before her apparent suicide at 30

Miss USA 2019 has died.

Cheslie Kryst, 30, passed away on Jan. 30 after jumping or falling from her 60-story apartment building in New York City, according to The New York Post. The reported incident happened around 7:15 a.m. local time, the same estimated time Kryst’s Instagram account made a post. It was a professional headshot of hers with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace” followed by a heart emoji. She lived on the 9th floor but was seen on a 29th floor terrace shortly before her death.

Kryst, an attorney, was a part of history in 2019 as a part of a group of Black women to win Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe in a single year.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra,” her family wrote in a statement. “But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

The 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-8255. You can also text “STRENGTH” to 741-741 for the crisis text line or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.