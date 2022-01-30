From her noted coaching to her life traumas, Woods penned a new prescriptive book — The Power of the Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard. In this book, Woods shares proven practices to help anyone utilize the often-untapped power of their authentic voice.

What inspired you to write The Power of Voice?

It was a story that I thought I had to share. It was just this burning desire that I’m sure all of us have now in this post-pandemic society that we live in. We are finding that our stories are important.

How would you describe The Power of Voice?

It’s part prescriptive and how-to. I didn’t just want to teach people, though I come from higher education. I taught at Juilliard in the 90s and I headed the speech department at California Institute of arts in 2000, and I didn’t want it to be a textbook. So I thought the best way to do this was to inspire people with stories from everyday people. Readers can see themselves in everyday people, but they can also be inspired by the stars they admire in Hollywood. Then to put the icing on the cake, I thought, if my friends are coming to the table being very transparent with how they found their voices, I need to come and be completely 100% with my story, and so I divulged very personal things about my life about my family.

