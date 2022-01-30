Doja Cat says people have a ‘shallow’ perception of her

Doja Cat has branded the perception that she is a “viper rapper girl with boobs and a–” as “shallow.”

The “Woman” rapper has hit out at those who see her as a sexual object with “no opinions” from her appearances on television.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, the 26-year-old superstar explained how she is often seen as: “A vapid rapper girl with boobs [and] a–, and I have no opinions. You see someone on a screen, and they’re putting on an act and doing a thing for the camera, and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s how they are all the time.’It’s a shallow way to think, that the person on the TV is nothing but a glob of pixels doing clown s—.”

She went on to admit she doesn’t like to “parade personal experiences” in her lyrics because then people assume they know her. “I don’t like to parade personal experiences through my music because everybody has something to say about me and they think they f—ing know me. That kind of turns your life into this big, big Broadway show,” she said.

