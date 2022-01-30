Ray J meets with Donald Trump regarding job creation

Reality-star-turned-entrepreneur Ray J met with entrepreneur-turned-reality-star Donald Trump at his renowned Mar-a-Lago compound in South Florida this past week.

William Ray Norwood Jr, 41, hooked up with the former president, 75, for about five hours in Palm Beach, Florida, located 70-miles north of Miami, and it is becoming evident that Ray J has political aspirations.

“He just felt like it was a good time to talk about business and technology and Black empowerment,” Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub, told People magazine.

“He is not saying he is going into politics … what he’s doing right now is he’s exploring options and creating relationships,” Weintraub continued. “He always wants to prove that he can conquer the next goal, and hopefully that would be to conquer something in the political arena,” Weintraub says.

Despite conquering different mediums and endeavors in music, TV and technology with his Raycon Global electronics brand, Ray J’s manager says he yearns for more.

“Now there are aspirations beyond that and I think that in the world that we’re living in today there’s a huge amount of change that we want to see and Ray feels that connecting with the right people could pave his way into diving into politics in the next ten years, “Weintraub explained.

Weintraub said he can’t predict exactly what shape Ray’s future will take, but asserts it will probably be in the political sphere.

“Ray has political aspirations. The clear-cut answer to what those aspirations actually are is to help people and to open doors for people that don’t have doors open,” he said, adding, “Maybe he wants to run for Senate, maybe he wants to go back to his roots and help a small town become more empowered.”