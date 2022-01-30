Rod Graves shares how his foundation played a part in the HBCU Combine

Rod Graves is the executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation. He was present at the HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama, as his foundation played a major role in preparing for the combine.

“We are a big supporter of HBCU schools, and we work very closely with the Senior Bowl to make this happen,” Graves said. “We have a check presentation on Monday showing our financial support for what the Senior Bowl does for events like this and other opportunities that they provide for men and women of color.”

Graves is excited that the organizations could come together and make this event happen after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We are elated that this event has come together. It’s well organized, and the NFL is involved and has several people here that are helping to organize the event. Working with the Senior Bowl, it’s really a joy just to see it all come together.”

Graves shared advice for players participating in the combine.

“I say it all the time, give it your best shot. Play hard, play by the rules, maintain yourself academically, so you’ll have an opportunity to be in this moment.”