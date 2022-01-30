The best and the worst of the NFL’s 1st HBCU Combine

The NFL’s inaugural HBCU Combine was held on Jan. 29 in Mobile, Alabama.

Here are some of the best moments and worst moments of the weekend.

The Best

History made

“Honestly, it’s a blessing,” Alcorn State defensive back Solomon Wise told rolling out. “It’s very historical. Almost like it’s in a pioneering stage and something big to come in 10 years. It still hasn’t hit me yet this moment is happening [and] that it’s an HBCU-focused combine.”

This is the second time this season Wise, a UTSA transfer, expressed appreciation for an HBCU-focused spotlight in college. The Braves kicked off the season on College Game Day in Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge.

“This is something that brings light to all the kids that go to HBCU schools and don’t think they have a way,” Solomon said, “but now, we’re opening up tunnels and pipelines to big schools to come in and [visit] an HBCU. You have the same opportunity on prime-time television to play football.”

Hi, my name is …

Representatives from most, if not all, NFL teams were present at the combine.

“The scouts are liking seeing these guys,” Mia Berry of ESPN’s “The Undefeated,” told rolling out. “It’s the first time for many of them to hear some of these names, so for them to put a name with a face, and see these guys performing their hearts out, hopefully, we get to see some of these guys in the NFL soon.”

