Tisha Campbell warns women after nearly becoming sex trafficking victim (video)

Actress Tisha Campbell issued a warning to all citizens to beware of the sex traffickers who can strike anywhere at any time.

Campbell, 53, who is best known for her roles in “Martin” and House Party, said she believes she came close to being kidnapped and trafficked this past week. She was filming an independent movie in close proximity to the Mexican border in Brownsville, Texas, when the episode went down.

“Don’t freak out, but I think I almost got snatched up,” Campbell began telling her two million Instagram followers. “So, they don’t have Ubers where I’m filming and I had to call a taxi. So I get this number, but the truck—van that pulls up looks real sketchy. But there’s a guy in the back seat, right? So when he jumps out, the guy is just standing there.”

“I look inside the car, it’s f—-d up,” she continued. “The rubber is pulled up from the bottom, there’s dirt everywhere, the back seat looked like it was snatched out and snatched out for a f—–g reason.”

The second man then shot out of the car and told Campbell to enter the car, while the other man began motioning her to get in the backseat. After she refused to do so, one of the men told her to “get in the front seat then.”

“I said I’m not getting in the f—-n’ car. ‘F— y’all,’” she recalled saying.

Campbell said she dashed back to the front desk and asked a staffer who the guy who gave her the number for a taxi was. The woman at the desk was perplexed by Campbell’s question, as she didn’t understand why someone would give Campbell that contact.

“Yo, this trafficking s— is real, Campbell continued in the video. “They got me f—-d up, ’cause I ain’t Gina, b—-,” she said, referring to the demure character she played on “Martin.”

Toni Rivera, the nationally-renowned sex slave survivor-turned-trafficker-turned-rescuer that rolling out recently profiled, confirms that Campbell narrowly escaped becoming a sex slave.

“Yes sis, they was about to get you.. just made six rescues this week and they all gave the same description,” Rivera said.

