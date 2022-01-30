 Skip to content

Twitter destroys Jermaine Dupri for cheating on Janet Jackson

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri (Photo by Tailor Payton for rolling out)

It was Jermaine Dupri, and not Justin Timberlake, who wound up getting deep-fried and charbroiled on social media for having the audacity to cheat on Janet Jackson. 


Twitter was especially merciless. Fans learned during the four-part “Janet Jackson” documentary on Lifetime that their long-term relationship ended because Dupri exploited his exponentially higher profile while with Jackson to bed other women.

Twitter and Instagram wasted no time picking at Dupri’s carcass as he is now dead to them, based on searing comments aimed at the So So Def founder.


Going into the weekend, most thought it would have been Timberlake who would have caught the most flack. It was recently revealed that he masterminded the infamous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl that nearly derailed Jackson’s career.

However, Dupri’s conspicuous creeping on the low provided cover for Timberlake to hide behind in Jackson’s eponymous docuseries.

“One of the weird things is that dating Janet … it attracts other women — girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her … and I’m a man,” he said during the series, admitting that he “was reckless.” 

The “Welcome to Atlanta” artist probably thinks that Twitter users were also reckless in how they described him as a less-than-attractive man who didn’t deserve to date a beautiful icon such as Jackson.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

