Twitter destroys Jermaine Dupri for cheating on Janet Jackson

It was Jermaine Dupri, and not Justin Timberlake, who wound up getting deep-fried and charbroiled on social media for having the audacity to cheat on Janet Jackson.

Twitter was especially merciless. Fans learned during the four-part “Janet Jackson” documentary on Lifetime that their long-term relationship ended because Dupri exploited his exponentially higher profile while with Jackson to bed other women.

Twitter and Instagram wasted no time picking at Dupri’s carcass as he is now dead to them, based on searing comments aimed at the So So Def founder.

Going into the weekend, most thought it would have been Timberlake who would have caught the most flack. It was recently revealed that he masterminded the infamous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl that nearly derailed Jackson’s career.

However, Dupri’s conspicuous creeping on the low provided cover for Timberlake to hide behind in Jackson’s eponymous docuseries.

“One of the weird things is that dating Janet … it attracts other women — girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her … and I’m a man,” he said during the series, admitting that he “was reckless.”

The “Welcome to Atlanta” artist probably thinks that Twitter users were also reckless in how they described him as a less-than-attractive man who didn’t deserve to date a beautiful icon such as Jackson.

I know Jermaine Dupri didn’t just try to blame his cheating ass on being with Janet and attracting more women. #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/QD9cktRtog — Hannah (@HannahMDoubleU) January 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri really F'd up the entire damn bag, future, life with Janet Jackson. The nerve of that Oompa-Loompa…. — Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) January 30, 2022

Janet has a type, baby. And then there’s Jermaine Dupri. — This is a Lucky Daye Stan Account (@Ms_Mayfield) January 29, 2022

Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?! #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/wPuUQyC8Gd — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 30, 2022

Me outside Jermaine Dupri house I’m coming for Justin next. #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/HeXw2JDCDd — “U.N.I.T.Y. Who you calling a bitch?” 🇻🇮 (@Yalenem) January 30, 2022

So Stevie Wonder is Janet Jackson’s cousin and Jermaine Dupri cheated on her pic.twitter.com/JpbzJjLCTG — Tyra (@tyra___monique) January 30, 2022

Listening to Jermaine Dupri explain how he f’kd up #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/ShxWEO2hsI — Gray Rose🥀 (@gray_roses) January 30, 2022

I love me some @JanetJackson & I appreciate her sharing so much in the #JanetJacksonDoc I must say I have not stopped side eyeing since the reveal about why her & Jermaine Dupri broke up. Talking about a massive fumble. Like fr, fr. pic.twitter.com/CDg1N1gxmf — SAmusicgurl (@SAmusicgurl) January 30, 2022

Justin Timberlake and Jermaine Dupri when they check twitter: pic.twitter.com/6mQSv6Goip — insubordinate and churlish (@iTalkWet) January 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri oughta be on his knees apologizing right now. If fumbled the bag were a person. #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/jxsLCANyoE — ♎εdμκατοrβαωss, M.Ed., M.S.A.♎️ (@9purlz) January 30, 2022

How this ugly troll like Jermaine Dupri cheats on Janet? He got nerve #JanetJacksonDoc — G. (@mistergeezy) January 30, 2022