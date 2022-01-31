Cordae says he’s living a social experiment since becoming wealthy

Cordae just released his sophomore album From a Bird’s Eye View on Jan. 14, and in a recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1, he talks about how his fame has shaped how he uses money.

“I’m kind of living in like an ongoing social experiment, Cordae said. “Because you take somebody from not having much and from humble beginnings, and then within a couple of years, you give them fame, you give them a bunch of spotlight, to everybody’s watching everything they doing in they life, and you give them money.”

Cordae says when he first became wealthy, he was still living with his manager.

“I was a millionaire living with my manager, just out of fear of blowing, because you hear so many stories about all this living beyond they [sic] means, blowing all they [sic] money, all of these things. So I was a super extremist with it,” he said.

The rapper says things started getting better for him when he learned about investing.

“Just saving money and holding on it doesn’t even do anything. It’s just sitting in a savings account, not gaining any interest. So I had to become educated, learn about stocks and bonds, real estate, all of these things,” he said.