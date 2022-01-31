Da Brat and Judy Dupart expecting 1st child together (photo)

Raptress Da Brat made a big splash nationally when she and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart announced they were getting married in the summer of 2021.

Now, here is some news that is So So Def for the “Funkafied” artist: She and Dupart are expecting their first child together.

Da Brat, 47, who was born in Joilet, Illinois, as Shawntee Harris, announced for her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Jan. 31, 2021, that “we are extending the family.”

The two are shown affectionately posing in front of a mirror as they snap a selfie. Da Brat stands behind Dupart with her hands clasped on Dupart’s growing belly.

In another photo, Dupart makes a heart shape with her hands.

Celebrities lined up to swoon over the news, including Trina Braxton who said “Congratulations,” while Ming Lee dropped four heart emojis. Renowned producer and songwriter Jazze Pha exclaimed, “yeeeaaahhh 🙌🏽i’m pullin uppp!!!!!”

Da Brat and Dupart’s news dropped just days before they are set to walk down the aisle. The pair announced they were getting married on Feb. 2, 2022, by flossing a photo with the numbers 2.22.22 tattooed on Da Brat’s back. During her guest spot on “The Wendy Williams Show” in December 2021, the “Give it to You” emcee revealed that is how she came up with the tattoo.