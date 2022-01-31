 Skip to content

Da Brat and Judy Dupart expecting 1st child together (photo)

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 31, 2022

Da Brat kisses her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart at the premiere to “Da Brat Loves Judy” in Atlanta (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

Raptress Da Brat made a big splash nationally when she and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart announced they were getting married in the summer of 2021.


Now, here is some news that is So So Def for the “Funkafied” artist: She and Dupart are expecting their first child together.

Da Brat, 47, who was born in Joilet, Illinois, as Shawntee Harris, announced for her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Jan. 31, 2021, that “we are extending the family.”


The two are shown affectionately posing in front of a mirror as they snap a selfie. Da Brat stands behind Dupart with her hands clasped on Dupart’s growing belly.

In another photo, Dupart makes a heart shape with her hands.

Celebrities lined up to swoon over the news, including Trina Braxton who said “Congratulations,” while Ming Lee dropped four heart emojis. Renowned producer and songwriter Jazze Pha exclaimed, “yeeeaaahhh 🙌🏽i’m pullin uppp!!!!!”

Da Brat and Dupart’s news dropped just days before they are set to walk down the aisle. The pair announced they were getting married on Feb. 2, 2022, by flossing a photo with the numbers 2.22.22 tattooed on Da Brat’s back. During her guest spot on “The Wendy Williams Show” in December 2021, the “Give it to You” emcee revealed that is how she came up with the tattoo. 

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Cordae says he’s living a social experiment since becoming wealthy

Ye sells K-pop playing tank for big bucks

What lucky man has created Rihanna’s pregnancy bundle of joy

Doja Cat says people have a ‘shallow’ perception of her

Things between Rihanna and ASAP Rocky continue to heat up

Wait, what? Justin Timberlake to appear in Janet Jackson documentary


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.