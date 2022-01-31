Nick Cannon welcoming another child to his family?

Is Nick Cannon going to be a father once again? Maybe.

On Jan. 30, 2022, there was a big gender reveal party, and it looked like it was hosted by Cannon and model Bre Tiesi, as they both wore white apparel.

In pictures circulating on the internet, Cannon is seen holding Tiesi’s baby bump, and they’re also holding hands and hugging. Guests of the party also had party poppers with blue confetti, insinuating that Tiesi is having a baby boy.

Cannon already has 10-year old twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, 4-year old Golden Cannon, 13-month old Powerful Queen Cannon, and last June welcomed twins Zion and Zillion Cannon.

In December 2021, Cannon shared that his seventh child, Zen, died at 5 months old due to brain cancer. Zen was Cannon’s fourth child born in the last year and a half. He’ll will now be welcoming his eighth child to the family, and who knows if this will be his last one.

During an an interview with “Drink Champs” podcast in October 2021, Cannon told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. that he was celibate.

“I’m trying to chill out, though,” Cannon said in the interview. “I’m kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I’m good right now.”

Cannon and Tiesi have not confirmed their relationship or that the child she is expecting is his.