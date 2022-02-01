Howard, Southern University and 4 other HBCUs receive bomb threats

For the second time in a month, the U.S. Department of Justice is probing the source of bomb threats on multiple historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

Campuses were either locked down or evacuated at Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University and Southern University all received bomb threats on Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2022, according to CNN.

Classes were canceled and students were required to remain in their dorms.

The FBI was contacted for verification and investigation updates but they have yet to respond.

On Jan. 5, three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats. After investigations by campus and local authorities, replete with dog sniffers, nothing was found and the schools allowed students to return to campus and leave their dorms to resume normal schedules.

In the previous month, several Ivy League schools including Harvard University near Boston and Columbia University in Harlem also were subjected to bomb threats, but nothing credible was found there either.