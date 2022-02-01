NBA star Kyrie Irving pays Steph Curry the highest compliment (video)

There has been no greater fan debate in the past several years, other than the one involving LeBron James and Michael Jordan, than whether Steph Curry or Kyrie Irving is the premier point guard in the NBA.

In fact, fan discourse about Curry and Irving oftentimes got contentious and high-spirited on social media and Clubhouse chat rooms.

Irving gave Curry his flowers when asked about the long-range bomber in the aftermath of the Golden State Warriors defeat of the Brooklyn Nets in San Francisco, 110-106, on Jan. 30, 2022.

“I love Steph. The guy has completely revolutionized the game.” Irving said. “Coming into the league as a young man in 2011 and only seeing glimpses of what he was capable of because he wasn’t as healthy those early [years]. So we only got to see glimpses. But when he caught fire, everyone was on notice.”

Irving and Curry faced off in the NBA Finals when Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, with each one getting the best of the other.

“Going against each other has been great, but I think studying each other has been even more of a special bond,” Irving said. “I see the moves that he does, and I know he sees the moves that I do. We’re just leading this next generation that is coming up behind us.”

Because Irving and Curry have relatively thin frames and top out at around 6-feet-2, Irving believes the two are more identifiable to the average person.

“When you look at me and Steph, I just feel like we’re able to do things out there that keeps the normal person walking down the street, it just gives them hope that basketball could be for them as well,” Irving added.