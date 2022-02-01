 Skip to content

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments

By Malik Brown | Feb 1, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Whoopi Goldberg received backlash on Jan. 31 regarding her Holocaust comments on the show “The View” but has since apologized on social media.


Her comments came from a segment of the show revealing that Tennessee’s school district will be banning the book Maus, a graphic novel that depicts moments of the Holocaust.

During the discussion, Goldberg said, “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race.” She also added that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man” and involved “two white groups of people.”


Moments later, Twitter flooded with takes about Goldberg’s comments.

In a statement, Goldberg apologized for the comments she made earlier in the day.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust “is not about race but about man’s inhumanity to man.” I should have said it is about both,” Goldberg tweeted.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Alyssa Scott opens up about Nick Cannon’s new baby

Late ‘Soul Train’ creator, Don Cornelius, named in ‘Playboy’ scandal

Howard, Southern University and 4 other HBCUs receive bomb threats

‘Walking Dead’ actor found dead in apparent suicide

Tegna TV special asks why Black youth are killing themselves like never before

Rayshard Brooks’ family wants to turn Wendy’s site into a community center


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.