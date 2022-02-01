Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg received backlash on Jan. 31 regarding her Holocaust comments on the show “The View” but has since apologized on social media.

Her comments came from a segment of the show revealing that Tennessee’s school district will be banning the book Maus, a graphic novel that depicts moments of the Holocaust.

During the discussion, Goldberg said, “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race.” She also added that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man” and involved “two white groups of people.”

Moments later, Twitter flooded with takes about Goldberg’s comments.

Whoopi Goldberg explaining that the Holocaust wasn't about race because these were "two groups of white people" isn't just insipid, it's insidious. It's downplaying the minority status of Jews in order to uphold bullshit intersectional arguments that justify anti-Semitism today. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2022

i love whoopi goldberg but saying that the holocaust “wasn’t about race” because it was “between two groups of white people” is what happens when you only see world events through an american lens — matt (@mattxiv) February 1, 2022

In a statement, Goldberg apologized for the comments she made earlier in the day.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust “is not about race but about man’s inhumanity to man.” I should have said it is about both,” Goldberg tweeted.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”