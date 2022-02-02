 Skip to content

2nd Black NFL head coach suggests owners offered payment to tank games

By Terry Shropshire | Feb 2, 2022

Ex-Browns head coach Hue Jackson (Image source: Instagram – @huejackson5)

Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson becomes the second Black coach to come forward with the explosive suggestion that his former team owner paid him to tank games and later fired him.


Jackson’s assertions come after the NFL, by far America’s favorite sports organization, was set aflame after fellow Black coach Brian Flores filed a federal lawsuit against the league for discriminatory hiring practices.

As reported ad nauseam, more than 70 percent of the NFL is Black players, yet they only sport one Black head coach in the 32-team league.


Moments after the Flores news raged through cyberspace and across television stations nationwide, Jackson also insinuated that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslem paid him to tank the season, meaning losing games deliberately.

Not surprisingly Jackson was soon fired by the Browns. He has not had another coaching job in the NFL since.

Jackson took over the helm of the Cleveland Browns beginning in 2016 and departed just over two years later with a record of 3-36-1 that included a putrid 0-16 season in 2017. He is currently the head coach at HBCU giant Grambling State University in Louisiana.

Patrick Walker noted on Twitter that Flores accused the Dolphins owner of offering him $100K to deliberately lose games. 

“Well, Jimmy Haslam was happy while we kept losing,” Jackson retorted on Twitter. 

The 56-year-old Jackson was immediately assailed with insults for his claims, but he doubled down on his accusations much more aggressively.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Why NBA icon Chris Bosh is boycotting the NFL

Brian Flores suing the NFL for racial discrimination

Washington NFL team selects their new name

The Phoenix suns, on pace to win 67 games this season, are somehow soaring in rarefied air while flying deeply under the radar. Chris Paul is as pesky and persistent of a point-of-attack defender as ever. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bleacher Report)

Are the Phoenix Suns somehow flying under the radar?

“I’m not less-than after my loss,” said Keith Thurman (pictured), whose clash of former champions with Mario Barrios on Feb. 5 ends his 31-month ring absence since losing his WBA 147-pound title to Manny Pacquiao via one-knockdown, split-decision. “I’ll show greater skills ... fighting Mario Barrios than I did against Manny Pacquaio.” (Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Keith Thurman to display ‘greater skills’ as Mario Barrios pledges more power In crossroads clash

Golden State Warrior Steph Curry blew the roof off the building on Monday night against the Houston Rockets. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

How Steph Curry flipped the switch, became unguardable In Houston


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.