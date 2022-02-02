2nd Black NFL head coach suggests owners offered payment to tank games

Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson becomes the second Black coach to come forward with the explosive suggestion that his former team owner paid him to tank games and later fired him.

Jackson’s assertions come after the NFL, by far America’s favorite sports organization, was set aflame after fellow Black coach Brian Flores filed a federal lawsuit against the league for discriminatory hiring practices.

As reported ad nauseam, more than 70 percent of the NFL is Black players, yet they only sport one Black head coach in the 32-team league.

Moments after the Flores news raged through cyberspace and across television stations nationwide, Jackson also insinuated that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslem paid him to tank the season, meaning losing games deliberately.

Not surprisingly Jackson was soon fired by the Browns. He has not had another coaching job in the NFL since.

Jackson took over the helm of the Cleveland Browns beginning in 2016 and departed just over two years later with a record of 3-36-1 that included a putrid 0-16 season in 2017. He is currently the head coach at HBCU giant Grambling State University in Louisiana.

Patrick Walker noted on Twitter that Flores accused the Dolphins owner of offering him $100K to deliberately lose games.

“Well, Jimmy Haslam was happy while we kept losing,” Jackson retorted on Twitter.

The 56-year-old Jackson was immediately assailed with insults for his claims, but he doubled down on his accusations much more aggressively.