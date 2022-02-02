4 arrested in connection with Michael K. Williams’ overdose death

Beloved thespian Michael K. Williams rocketed to national fame playing a gay gangster in the award-winning HBO series “The Wire.” He died in September 2021 from acute intoxication after using a deadly narcotic cocktail of fentanyl that was mixed with the heroin he received. The Brooklyn-born and bred actor was 54.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Officer would later determine his cause of death was an accidental overdose.

Now four men have been arrested in connection with Williams‘ death. Prosecutors allege the men continued to sell the fentanyl-laced heroin even after learning of Williams’ death.

Irvin Cartagena, 39, Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, were arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, and were each charged with “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin,” according to court filings.

“Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished,” said US Attorney Damian Williams in a statement. “They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death.”