Megan Thee Stallion shares dream collaboration and possible Super Bowl surprise

Megan Thee Stallion and Adele have had their music mixed in a viral TikTok trend, and now the 26-year-old star is putting it out into the world that she wants to get her on one of her songs.

Speaking to People, she said, “If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for it. Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

Meanwhile, Megan has teased that she will “manifest” performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

She is determined to perform at the huge sporting event, while Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige take to the stage during this year’s game on Feb. 13.

Asked if she could appear, she told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t know what you want me to say. Like a surprise is supposed to be a surprise. We’re gonna manifest that Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show soon, whenever they will have me. But we will manifest that so remember this day, hotties. We said we were gonna perform at halftime.”

