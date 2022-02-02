Why NBA icon Chris Bosh is boycotting the NFL

NBA champion and future Hall of Famer Chris Bosh announced he is boycotting the NFL until the sport hires more Black head coaches.

Bosh, 37, who won two titles in four NBA Finals appearances with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, loves pro football but will abstain from “spending” more weekends watching it. He insinuates strongly that the power structure in the sport does not respect men who look like him to lead their teams.

In his newsletter, “The Last Chip,” Bosh states that he believes NFL owners view and treat Black coaches differently than their White counterparts.

The former Miami Heat icon was particularly incensed that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former Houston Texans head coach David Culley — the latter lasted only one year, by the way — lost their jobs when White coaches would have kept their jobs.

“As frustrated as I was about it 12 months ago, I’m downright mad now. I’m talking about football’s head coach problem,” he railed in his soliloquy. “Watching the way the NFL is treating Black coaches has me pissed off. Plain and simple. Until they fix this, I cannot keep spending my weekends supporting the league.”

Bosh goes on to illuminate the fact that the NFL, which is more than 70 percent Black, has only one Black head coach, Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Bosh finds “appalling.”

“I’m happy anytime anyone gets a job,” Bosh continued, “but it sure seems like the White guys are having an easier time becoming head coaches and general managers nowadays, while Black coaches are held to an entirely different standard.”

The former center finished by saying there are future legends of the game who are not White.

“Football needs to promote those who have proved themselves — and keep them around,” he said.

