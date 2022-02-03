Nicki Minaj shares hopes for son’s career and if siblings are in the future

Nicki Minaj has opened up on her dreams for her son’s future in a new interview.

The 39-year-old rapper has a 15-month-old son — whose name has not been released to the public — with husband Kenneth Petty and thinks motherhood is the “ultimate blessing” but does not want her child to follow in her footsteps.

She said: “When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realize, ‘What are you mad at? Look at what God blessed you with. This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings.’ So I will just say that it’s been a great experience. I’m learning a lot, I’m laughing a lot.

He’s a show-off but I’m not letting him rap. I’m not letting him do nothing about no music.”

On the topic of motherhood, the “Anaconda” hitmaker sent her well-wishes to fellow pop star Rihanna, who revealed earlier this week that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and admitted that she had no idea the “Umbrella” singer was pregnant before the announcement was made.

Speaking on the “DJ Buck & Friends” radio show on HOT 93.7, she said: “No, no [I didn’t know]. But I was just telling Rocky that he needed to get Miss Ri pregnant and she was like ‘Why are you worrying about my ovaries girl?’ and we were laughing. I would never have known, but I am so freaking happy for both of them.”

Minaj also revealed plans to have more children herself, claiming that her son — whom she nicknames Papa Bear — “needs a sibling.”