Suge Knight describes Jay-Z’s alleged rough night in LA (video)

By Malik Brown | Feb 3, 2022

Jay-Z (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Even though Suge Knight is incarcerated, he’s still become a trending topic in the news recently. Knight has made headlines for an old interview talking about Jay-Z’s rough night in Los Angeles.


During the East Coast versus West Coast beef, tensions were high, and stepping into enemy territory was probably a bad idea. Jay-Z was a part of the New York rappers and found himself in L.A. one weekend.

In an appearance on Last Call with Carson Daly in 2002, Knight was asked if he likes Jay-Z’s music.


“I mean, I think Jay-Z, he do what he do, Knight said. “Which is some good stuff.”

Knight was then asked if they ever met, and that’s where things began to get spicy.

“The only thing I know about Jay-Z is that he came to L.A. a few times, and Snoop and Dre told him that, ‘When you on the West Coast, you wrote a song for me, don’t worry about nothing.’ Next thing I know, he’s taped up, robbed and gagged.”

Knight claims that he doesn’t know who did it, but it would be hard to believe him.

 

