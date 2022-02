Ye takes time away from album to celebrate girlfriend’s birthday

Ye and Julia Fox looked “very couple-y” during the actress’ birthday celebrations.

The 44-year-old rap star flew from Los Angeles to New York City to spend time with the brunette beauty, who celebrated her 32nd birthday in Manhattan on Wednesday.

A source shared: “Ye flew into New York City for her birthday, and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album.”

The celebrity duo were all smiles as they celebrated Fox’s birthday at a restaurant with a group of her friends.

Another source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “They arrived together, looking very couple-y. He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group.”

Kim Kardashian West, Ye’s estranged wife, filed for a divorce from the rapper in early 2021.

However, the chart-topping star — who has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian — recently vowed to be the “best dad” possible for his children.

Ye — who married Kardashian in 2014 — said: “I’m still going to be the best dad.

“They can go on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating. They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I’m going to tell you straight up: Don’t play with my kids.”

The “All of the Lights” hitmaker insisted he won’t tolerate anything that negatively affects his relationship with his kids.

Ye also hinted at launching legal action against anyone who hurts his children.

He said: “Whoever y’all work for — whoever y’all think the family is working for — I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children … It’s going to be all legal, baby.”