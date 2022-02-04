Hip-hop millionaires Snoop Dogg and Master P collaborate on iconic Rap Snacks

Two of hip-hop’s biggest figures have collaborated on a literally iconic deal.

Snoop Dogg, a performer for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles, is now with Master P’s Rap Snacks Chips.

“We are family and there’s enough for all of us to eat,” Master P told rolling out. “We agreed on a 50/50 partnership, and the new Snoop Dogg Icon chips are coming soon in three flavors.”

Snoop tasted honey and barbeque puffs on camera in a promotional video where both Snoop and Master P are wearing No Limit Records apparel.

The Rap Snacks line has collaborated with Migos, Cardi B, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Boosie and Romeo. In addition to chips, the business sells noodles and hoodies.

“I’m committed to continue educating and giving our people the blueprint on building economic empowerment,” Master P said. “Trust the process. We’re taking over grocery stores, they can have the streets. Product outweighs talent. We made an empire with music and now we are making generational wealth with products.”

Master P also pointed out having his products in various grocery stores across the country not only creates generational wealth for his family but creates jobs for others as well. The deal of brotherhood and business between the two millionaires comes during Black History Month.

“Black economic collaboration is key to our success to demonstrate our ability to create wealth and legacy within the Black community,” said Munson Steed, rolling out‘s publisher.