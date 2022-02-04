 Skip to content

India Arie pulls her music from Spotify, why more Black creators should leave

By Malik Brown | Feb 4, 2022

India Arie (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

On Jan. 31, India Arie posted on Instagram that she plans to remove her music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s podcast.


Arie wrote, ” I have decided to pull my music and podcast from Spotify. Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his Covid interviews… FOR ME ITS ALSO HIS language around race.”

In Arie’s Instagram Story on Feb. 2, she goes more into depth on why she’s leaving Spotify and shows clips of Rogan using the N-word and referring to Black neighborhoods as “Planet of the Apes.”


Rogan has recently been ridiculed by many listeners when he said it was “weird” to call people Black unless they’re “100% African, from the darkest place, where they’re not wearing any clothes all day.”

“He shouldn’t even be uttering the word, don’t even say it,” Arie wrote on Instagram. Under any context, don’t say it. That’s where I stand, and I always stood there.”

“You take this money that you generate, and you use it to invest in this guy. Do what you want, but take me off. Or, pay me too. Pay podcasters of color, too.” Arie says that Rogan is being paid $100 million, but musicians are being paid .003 to .005 percent of a penny, and the rest of the money is given to him.

