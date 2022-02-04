La’Keisha Gray-Sewell explains the importance of amplifying Black girls’ voices

La’Keisha Gray-Sewell, the founder of the Girls Like Me Project, is a doer. Her organization is in direct response to her experiences growing up as an intelligent, young Black girl from the South Side of Chicago. The Girls Like Me Project was created to provide a space for young Black girls ages 11-17 to critically examine social, cultural and political ideologies in media in order to overcome negative stereotypes and stigmas. The Girls Like Me Project is creating leaders. Rolling out spoke with Gray-Sewell about the importance of her organization and her challenges.

Why is it important to provide your type of platform for young girls?

The work we do to dismantle biased and limiting media narratives is vital because of the profound influence the media has on policy, self-esteem and public perception that guides the development of girls. Our work redirects their power and amplifies their voices.

How has your own experience informed your work?

Because of where I lived, even other Black people discounted us. When I showed up radiant, smart, articulate and well-read, I was treated like an anomaly. Because of my economic status, I was excluded from certain affiliations or opportunities. When myself and girls like me were included, we were relegated to the “charity” portions and services. Looking back, I recognize that this fostered a deep compassion and dedication to advance girls from families experiencing poverty and deeply impacted by systemic racism.

Continue reading on the next page.