Why Ben Simmons slid into Shaq’s DMs

Ben Simmons has still not played a game this season for the Philadelphia 76ers, and it looks like that will be the case until he is traded.

Throughout the season, Simmons has become a hot topic for sports shows, including “NBA on TNT.” Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are notoriously known for criticizing players.

O’Neal recently moved his target to Simmons, and one night called him “soft” and a “crybaby.” O’Neal says that Simmons jumped in his DMs, and the two exchanged messages.

“He kind of got in my DMs and said some things, and I said some things back,” O’Neal said. “All I said was that you’re leaving your man out there and you need to play.”

O’Neal was asked what Simmons said in response, but he decided not to share.

“I’m not going to elaborate on what he said, because that’s not cool,” he said.

Both O’Neal and Simmons both went to LSU, so there could possibly be a brotherhood thing going on between the two. Even if O’Neal stops criticizing him, there will be other media outlets sharing their thoughts on the situation.