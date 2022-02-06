Actor Joseph Sikora is back as Tommy Egan in the new chapter of ‘Power Force’

Everyone’s favorite bad guy is back in the new chapter of ‘Power Force.’ Actor Joseph Sikora who plays the spellbinding character Tommy Egan is back and ready to take on the city of Chicago in his new season. Sikora shares how, even though he knows people still hold on to seeing him and Omari Hardwick,Ghost, together in the original series, he hopes that fans will come along for the ride in this new journey and love “Power Force” as much. “Power Force” premiers Feb. 6 on Starz.