BLM co-founder given very harsh prison term for voting illegally

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Memphis, Tennessee, was hammered with what is considered an exorbitant and unconscionable prison sentence for supposedly voting illegally in the 2020 presidential election.

Judge W. Michael Ward ordered Pamela Moses, 44, to spend six years and one day in prison for allegedly employing deceptive tactics that enabled her to vote and to also register as a candidate in the Memphis mayoral election.

“You tricked the probation department into giving you documents saying you were off probation,” Ward said in open court on Monday, according to the Washington Post.

Ward resolutely maintains that, as a convicted felon, she did not try to trick the probation office but instead was given the paperwork stating that she had completed her probation.

Scores of demonstrators chanted and held placards outside the courthouse on Monday vehemently protesting the seemingly reprehensible sentence that they believe is way out of proportion to the crime.

