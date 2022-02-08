Cardi B roars after trolls leave nasty comments on daughter’s IG

Cardi B channeled her inner lioness when trolls came for her daughter on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

The Invasion of Privacy emcee bared her fangs and roared at the haters who called her 3-year-old daughter Kulture ugly on her Instagram page.

Cardi, 28, reposted the insults about her daughter on her Twitter page and made a vicious clap back:

When some fans criticized Cardi for her harshness, she doubled down on her statement by adding this vulgar retort:

Cardi B has since deleted the posts.

Despite her young age, Kulture has accrued two million followers bolstered by 60 photo posts managed by her mom. To protect her daughter, Cardi B shut down the comments section of the IG page.