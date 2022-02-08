Ye deletes all photos of Kim, kids from social media

Ye West has removed all of his posts about Kim Kardashian West and their children from his Instagram account.

The “Flashing Lights” hitmaker has been locked in a public row with his estranged wife for the last few weeks, criticizing the Skims founder for letting their 8-year-old daughter North use TikTok without his permission, alleging she had kidnapped their 4-year-old daughter Chicago and even claiming she accused him of putting a hit on her, while she hit back in a lengthy statement insisting she is the “main provider and caregiver” for their children.

But on Monday, a day after videos were shared online of Ye spending time with his children, all traces of the 44-year-old rapper’s family — which also includes sons Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm — were removed from his Instagram account, leaving only posts about his career and other ventures.

Continue reading on the next page.