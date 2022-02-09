Serena Williams preparing to step away from tennis

Serena Williams has admitted she’s been getting herself ready to step away from the sport “for over a decade” after following the advice of her father Richard Williams, who is played by Will Smith in the biopic

King Richard.

Williams told Entertainment Tonight, “I am prepared for that day, I’ve been prepared for that day for over a decade. So, I’ve always – if you’ve seen King Richard – you know that my dad always said you got to prepare, so I’ve been prepared for that.”

“You know, at the end of the day, I think it’s really important to always have a plan and that’s kind of what I did. I always had a plan.”

Williams — who has a 4-year-old daughter named Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian — has a wealth of business ventures aside from her tennis career, and she admitted sometimes her packed schedule can be

“overwhelming.”

“It is a balancing act and some days it’s harder than the others. It was definitely more tough because I’m still a mom and I’m still a wife and I’m still, you know, I want to be able to spend time and I like to be good at things.”

“I want to be the best mom, you know, and I just have a wonderful team around me… There are days that are overwhelming… But I’m just like, OK, I just got to like, figure it out and just make it work.”

Meanwhile, she’s trying to figure out the right time to grow their family as she explained that “balance is key.”

“I definitely want to have more kids, it’s just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance. I don’t know, it’s always like, ‘OK, are we ready?’ And I know the clock is ticking so I’m just like OK, I need to figure out when that’s going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure.”