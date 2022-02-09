 Skip to content

Serena Williams preparing to step away from tennis

By rolling | Feb 9, 2022

Serena Williams (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Serena Williams has admitted she’s been getting herself ready to step away from the sport “for over a decade” after following the advice of her father Richard Williams, who is played by Will Smith in the biopic
King Richard.


Williams told Entertainment Tonight, “I am prepared for that day, I’ve been prepared for that day for over a decade. So, I’ve always – if you’ve seen King Richard – you know that my dad always said you got to prepare, so I’ve been prepared for that.”

“You know, at the end of the day, I think it’s really important to always have a plan and that’s kind of what I did. I always had a plan.”


Williams — who has a 4-year-old daughter named Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian — has a wealth of business ventures aside from her tennis career, and she admitted sometimes her packed schedule can be
“overwhelming.”

“It is a balancing act and some days it’s harder than the others. It was definitely more tough because I’m still a mom and I’m still a wife and I’m still, you know, I want to be able to spend time and I like to be good at things.”

“I want to be the best mom, you know, and I just have a wonderful team around me… There are days that are overwhelming… But I’m just like, OK, I just got to like, figure it out and just make it work.”

Meanwhile, she’s trying to figure out the right time to grow their family as she explained that “balance is key.”

“I definitely want to have more kids, it’s just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance. I don’t know, it’s always like, ‘OK, are we ready?’ And I know the clock is ticking so I’m just like OK, I need to figure out when that’s going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure.”

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Dennis Rodman’s daughter highest paid ever in Women’s Soccer League history

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to understand that they can't compete for a championship as currently constructed. Following Tuesday's blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James said as much. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Lakers’ players believe changes must be made before trade deadline

SoCal civil rights groups to support Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL

Jamal Murray is an integral part of the Denver Nuggets’ success. If he returns from his knee injury, could the Nuggets make a push to snatch up home court advantage in the first round? (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas)

What if Jamal Murray returns to form this season?

Emmitt Smith’s new NASCAR-owned team with Black driver Jesse Iwuji set to race

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who had been fired in January, filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan Feb. 1, charging the Dolphins, Giants, Broncos and the NFL with discrimination against black head coaches and executives. (Adrian Curiel/Unsplash)

Social media memes Miami Dolphins’ new biracial hire


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.