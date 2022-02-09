 Skip to content

Things to do in LA Super Bowl weekend: Tupac exhibit outlines origins of icon

By Rashad Milligan | Feb 9, 2022

A look inside “Wake Me When I’m Free,” a Tupac Shakur exhibit in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Super Bowl LVI Week has landed in sunny Los Angeles. In the City of Angels where temperatures are still in the high-70s in February, a slew of media, fans and tourists alike have gathered to be near some of the year’s biggest parties.


What can you do around the city if you have a couple of hours of idle time, though? Well, for California natives Chanel Stone and Steven Badger, it was “Wake Me When I’m Free,” the new exhibit honoring the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur at L.A. Live.

“I thought ‘Pac would be proud of his exhibition,” Stone told rolling out. “His life’s work. I thought they did a really good job of accurately grasping a feel of how ‘Pac was, how he lived and what he believed in.”


After showing proof of vaccination, visitors are greeted by a crisp-white lobby that features a blown up handwritten poem from the icon that starts off with the line “Please wake me when I’m free.”

“You ain’t free when you’re living out here as a Black man,” Badger interpreted the quote. “We all know how that goes. I’m living and I’m not free, so when I am free, wake me up.”

