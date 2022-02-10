 Skip to content

Atlanta Hawks honor military vets, including 1 given the Medal of Honor

By Terry Shropshire | Feb 10, 2022

Military service members and veterans honored by the Hawks at halftime (Photos by © Kat Goduco Photo for the Atlanta Hawks)

In the same arena where “Ice” Trae Young displays his wondrous, knee-buckling crossovers, where John Collins performs his aerial acrobatics and where Clint Capela hammers down one of his thunderous dunks, the Hawks honored those who have served our country.


On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, the Atlanta Hawks and season ticket holders paid homage to the many area military veterans at State Farm Arena, including one who was bestowed a posthumous Medal of Honor, the first for a Black man.

Dominique Wilkins greets a military vet inside State Farm Arena. (Photos by © Kat Goduco Photo for the Atlanta Hawks)


For the sixth consecutive year, the Hawks partnered with Crown Royal to say “thanks” to active and retired military personnel and their guests at the club’s annual “Crowning Courage” event.

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins with a military veteran. (Photos by © Kat Goduco Photo for the Atlanta Hawks)

To top it off, season ticket holders selflessly gave away over 180 courtside seats to veterans and their families, who thoroughly enjoyed the Hawks’ merciless demolition of the Indiana Pacers, 133-112, in a “contest” where the Hawks led by more than 30.

Flip the page to view more of the story:

Pages: 1 2
Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

James Harden traded to 76ers for Ben Simmons before deadline

NFL’s Roger Goodell gives nonanswer when pressed about lack of diversity

Patrick Beverley responds to nearly 3-year-old Russell Westbrook diss

The Minnesota Timberwolves have learned how to play off one another. It starts with Karl-Anthony Towns, one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the sport. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

On the block: Wolves surging behind Karl-Anthony Towns-led post attack

Serena Williams preparing to step away from tennis

Dennis Rodman’s daughter highest paid ever in Women’s Soccer League history