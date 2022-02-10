Atlanta Hawks honor military vets, including 1 given the Medal of Honor

In the same arena where “Ice” Trae Young displays his wondrous, knee-buckling crossovers, where John Collins performs his aerial acrobatics and where Clint Capela hammers down one of his thunderous dunks, the Hawks honored those who have served our country.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, the Atlanta Hawks and season ticket holders paid homage to the many area military veterans at State Farm Arena, including one who was bestowed a posthumous Medal of Honor, the first for a Black man.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Hawks partnered with Crown Royal to say “thanks” to active and retired military personnel and their guests at the club’s annual “Crowning Courage” event.

To top it off, season ticket holders selflessly gave away over 180 courtside seats to veterans and their families, who thoroughly enjoyed the Hawks’ merciless demolition of the Indiana Pacers, 133-112, in a “contest” where the Hawks led by more than 30.

Flip the page to view more of the story: