Snoop Dogg gets his wish, acquires Death Row Records

On Feb. 9, it was announced that Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group. Death Row helped jump-start Dogg’s career over 30 years ago.

Dogg released a statement about the acquisition of the label.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Dogg said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Death Row Records was founded in 1991 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey. Albums from the label include The Chronic by Dre and Doggystyle by Dogg, which are both considered classics in the history of rap.

Tupac Shakur was the shining star for Death Row Records, but after he was shot and killed, the label was never the same and went into a rough patch. In 2006, Knight lost the label after it went into bankruptcy.

In Nov. 2021, Dogg said that he wanted control of the label in an interview with Wallo and Gillie da Kid.

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands. I should be running that s—. Just like I’m in a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that s— with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. Add some new West Coast acts.”

Fast forward to now, and it looks like Dogg got his wish.