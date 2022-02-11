Mary J. Blige ready to give fans the ‘most beautiful, glamorous’ halftime show

Mary J. Blige is “100 percent” convinced fans will love the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 51-year-old star will perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams and the

Cincinnati Bengals will compete for the Super Bowl, and Blige has given her fans an insight into what they can expect from her performance.

Looking forward to the show, Blige said: “I think you want to give them Mary on steroids, just, like, the most beautiful, glamorous, ghetto fabulous whatever! We’re gonna take it to a whole other level.”

The “Just Fine” hitmaker sees the halftime show as a landmark moment in her career.

Blige — who will be joined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem during the halftime show — told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m blessed, and it’s a lot of hard work and obedience and wanting the best for myself and believing in myself for real and doing the work that comes with that. Because it’s not easy and this is what’s manifesting all these great things that are happening and loving on me, for me, makes everyone else love on you too.”

Earlier this week, Blige insisted she doesn’t mind not getting paid for the halftime show.

None of the artists receive a fee for the prestigious gig — but Blige doesn’t mind, as she sees it as “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The “Family Affair” hitmaker said: “I mean, listen, you’re going to be paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are going to be

knocking at your door.

“They don’t have to pay me … but if they were paying, it’d be a lot of money.

“But I’m good … This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”