Ye West responds to fan on Instagram saying he’s ‘off the meds’

Ye West is back at it again.

On Feb. 10, West went on Instagram to address Billie Eilish allegedly taking a shot at Travis Scott during one of her concerts. During the concert, one of her fans was seen experiencing difficulty breathing, prompting her to stop the show.

Eilish said “I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going,” which many which many believed was a reference to the Astroworld concert where numerous lives were lost.

West wasn’t going to let that comment slide, and in a post with all caps, he said “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

A fan responded under the post and said, “Man’s off the meds album gonna go crazy.”

West screenshotted the comment and posted it on his Instagram page, responding to the people that think he may have a mental problem.

The caption says, in all caps, “THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE ITS CHEAP AND DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP PHOBIA IN THIS SENSE DOESN’T MEAN BEING AFRAID OF IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO LETS BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY.”

West is set to drop his album, Donda 2, on Feb. 22, and it will be executive produced by Future.